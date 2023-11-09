Waco ISD, Transformation Waco host Thanksgiving family meals

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD and Transformation Waco are teaming up to have families come together and celebrate Thanksgiving with meal services.

Multiple campuses will participate during the day or in the evening to allow families to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their students.

The event goes on from now, Nov. 8, until next Thursday, Nov. 16.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.