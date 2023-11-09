Advertise
Waco ISD, Transformation Waco host Thanksgiving family meals

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD and Transformation Waco are teaming up to have families come together and celebrate Thanksgiving with meal services.

Multiple campuses will participate during the day or in the evening to allow families to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their students.

The event goes on from now, Nov. 8, until next Thursday, Nov. 16.

