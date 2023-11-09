Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco man sentenced to 60 years in prison in child sex abuse case

Jeremy Strickland
Jeremy Strickland(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jeremy Strickland, 44, on Nov. 8 was sentenced to 60 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, said McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens.

Prosecutors said the victim is related to Strickland and the abuse spanned a period of several years from approximately 2013 through 2021.

In 2021, the victim texted 911 and reported the abuse. The Bellmead Police Department and Child Protective Services responded and conducted an investigation, which ultimately led to Strickland’s indictment in 2022.

The victim testified during the trial and described numerous instances of abuse which she suffered at the hands of Strickland throughout her childhood.

The jury convicted Strickland after approximately three hours of deliberation. During the trial’s punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence of Strickland’s prior criminal history, including convictions for arson, attempted burglary of a vehicle, and forgery of a financial instrument.

After deliberating for one hour on punishment, jurors sentenced Strickland to 60 years in prison.

Continuous sexual abuse of a child in Texas does not allow for the possibility of parole, meaning Strickland must serve the entire 60-year sentence.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Million Dollar Loteria.
Central Texas resident wins top prize of $1 million in Texas scratch off

Latest News

100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery
AP Tristan
Ex-Waco Heat softball coach found guilty of two counts of trafficking persons
Seal of Texas Attorney General's Office
‘Hazard material’ sent to Texas Attorney General’s Office
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom during the first day of her trial at the...
Kaitlin Armstrong, accused in death of pro cyclist Mo Wilson, said she “would kill her,” witness testifies