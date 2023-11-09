Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Why high school, college students are losing more money to scams than older adults

(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When you think of someone getting scammed, you may think of a particular age group. Well, think again because scammers are even taking advantage of younger adults.

A new report from the Better Business Bureau shows that young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 are the ones losing more money to scams than older adults.

Why is this happening?

The BBB said scammers are using Instagram and X to target many high school and college students in this age group.

RELATED STORY
Be wary of scammers claiming to get you out of debt, repair credit score
Debt

Their latest report shows the top riskiest scams for this age group are employment, online purchase, cryptocurrency, rental, and investment scams.

When it comes to employment scams, the average loss is about $1,800.

Experts are urging you to make sure you’re going to secure websites and be careful of how much information you give out.

A new report from the Better Business Bureau shows that young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 are the ones losing more money to scams than older adults.

“People need to understand that whatever you put out there is visible to anyone and scammers are very tech savvy and they can get that information so you need to be cautious of what you put out there,” said Carmen Million, President and CEO of the South Central La. BBB.

She said you can avoid scams like this by doing your research and never sending money to someone you don’t know or haven’t met yet.

If you feel that you have been exposed to a scam, report it at bbb.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Million Dollar Loteria.
Central Texas resident wins top prize of $1 million in Texas scratch off

Latest News

Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom during the first day of her trial at the...
Kaitlin Armstrong, accused in death of pro cyclist Mo Wilson, said she “would kill her,” witness testifies
School bond supporters celebrate after one of Ector County Independent School District’s three...
Texas schools asked voters for $18 billion in new debt to fix its campuses. They largely said yes.
(Source: MGN)
Security guard leaves gun unattended at North Texas Elementary School
When backing up, Jessica Monsivais thought there was a dog hanging out underneath her vehicle....
Texas woman finds three little pigs under car