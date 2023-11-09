Why high school, college students are losing more money to scams than older adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When you think of someone getting scammed, you may think of a particular age group. Well, think again because scammers are even taking advantage of younger adults.

A new report from the Better Business Bureau shows that young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 are the ones losing more money to scams than older adults.

Why is this happening?

The BBB said scammers are using Instagram and X to target many high school and college students in this age group.

Their latest report shows the top riskiest scams for this age group are employment, online purchase, cryptocurrency, rental, and investment scams.

When it comes to employment scams, the average loss is about $1,800.

Experts are urging you to make sure you’re going to secure websites and be careful of how much information you give out.

“People need to understand that whatever you put out there is visible to anyone and scammers are very tech savvy and they can get that information so you need to be cautious of what you put out there,” said Carmen Million, President and CEO of the South Central La. BBB.

She said you can avoid scams like this by doing your research and never sending money to someone you don’t know or haven’t met yet.

If you feel that you have been exposed to a scam, report it at bbb.org.

