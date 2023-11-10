Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

2 men charged after allegedly digging up grave

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County prosecutors have charged two 73-year-old men after they allegedly tried to dig up one of their grandmother’s remains from the Washington Park Cemetery in North County.

Jimmie Allen of St. Louis and Zebulun Nash of Houston, Texas, were each charged Thursday with attempting to destroy or deface cemetery property. Both have been issued a summons and are expected to appear in court Dec. 12 in St. Louis County.

Berkley Police said in charging documents an officer responded to the cemetery on Aug. 22 for a report of property damage and found the two men actively trying to exhume a gravesite.

Police said Allen was throwing dirt from the grave and Nash was nearby, covered in dirt and talking on a cellphone.

Nash allegedly told police he was trying to recover his grandmother’s remains to relocate her and Allen was helping him. He said they had been digging up the grave for the past few days.

Police said neither of the men had permission to retrieve a corpse from the cemetery.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery

Latest News

Smoke rises from an explosion following an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from...
Palestinian evacuees say thousands of people sheltering at Shifa hospital have fled after strikes
This photo provided by the South Korea Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department shows the interior of a...
Industrial robot crushed worker to death at a vegetable packing plant
Israel opens a six-hour pause in its military operations. (Source: CNN)
Israel opens 6-hour window for Gaza evacuations
Midway ISD student hit by school bus
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden and Xi will meet Wednesday for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught US-China relations