Army veteran helps save Air Force veteran from choking

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KEYE) - An Army veteran and an Air Force veteran, two generations apart, but now connected forever after one of them ended up saving the other’s life in a parking lot in San Antonio.

During the morning of February 5th of this year, Cecilia Neathery was taking her Air Force Veteran father, John Curney, to his regular haircut on his birthday.

But the sausage biscuit Curney was eating became lodged in his throat, and had other plans for him.

“We stopped at McDonald’s and we got all his stuff that he wanted to eat and we started to head over to Great Clips,” said Cecilia Neathery,

She noticed that he couldn’t talk and asked him if he was choking. He kind of shook his head yes.

“I was thinking, I’m choking and I’m gonna die,” said John Curney.

He was turning blue and purple at this time. His lips, his neck.

Cecilia found this parking lot just across the street by Banfield Animal Hospital and Great Clips.

Her father was already without air for a minute. She knew she only had seconds to figure out how to save his life.

“As the cars were driving by, I tried to stop somebody, but there were no cars driving by,” said Cecilia.

That was when 16-year Army veteran Adam Green spotted the struggling senior.

“I saw the desperation and fear in her eyes, and I just figured I had to stop and see what was going on,” said Green.

“And so he pulled in his truck and he came over and I told him, dad, my dad was choking,” the daughter said.

Green immediately sprung into action and administered the Heimlich.

“Everything came out. The dough, the sausage. And then I could breathe again,” said Curney.

He even went to have a birthday lunch later that day. A birthday lunch, he almost didn’t make it to.

“I’m glad I was running late because if I wasn’t running late, I never would have came across them. You know, the outcome could have been different,” said Curney.

“He’s my hero for saving my dad’s life. And I love you, Adam,” said Cecilia.

