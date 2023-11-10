Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Army veteran helps save Air Force veteran from choking

By KENS
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KEYE) - An Army veteran and an Air Force veteran, two generations apart, but now connected forever after one of them ended up saving the other’s life in a parking lot in San Antonio.

During the morning of February 5th of this year, Cecilia Neathery was taking her Air Force Veteran father, John Curney, to his regular haircut on his birthday.

But the sausage biscuit Curney was eating became lodged in his throat, and had other plans for him.

“We stopped at McDonald’s and we got all his stuff that he wanted to eat and we started to head over to Great Clips,” said Cecilia Neathery,

She noticed that he couldn’t talk and asked him if he was choking. He kind of shook his head yes.

“I was thinking, I’m choking and I’m gonna die,” said John Curney.

He was turning blue and purple at this time. His lips, his neck.

Cecilia found this parking lot just across the street by Banfield Animal Hospital and Great Clips.

Her father was already without air for a minute. She knew she only had seconds to figure out how to save his life.

“As the cars were driving by, I tried to stop somebody, but there were no cars driving by,” said Cecilia.

That was when 16-year Army veteran Adam Green spotted the struggling senior.

“I saw the desperation and fear in her eyes, and I just figured I had to stop and see what was going on,” said Green.

“And so he pulled in his truck and he came over and I told him, dad, my dad was choking,” the daughter said.

Green immediately sprung into action and administered the Heimlich.

“Everything came out. The dough, the sausage. And then I could breathe again,” said Curney.

He even went to have a birthday lunch later that day. A birthday lunch, he almost didn’t make it to.

“I’m glad I was running late because if I wasn’t running late, I never would have came across them. You know, the outcome could have been different,” said Curney.

“He’s my hero for saving my dad’s life. And I love you, Adam,” said Cecilia.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CBS NEWSPATH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Roberta Bell holds Kayson.
Former Mississippi corrections officer has no regrets after being fired for caring for inmate’s baby
Degrees of Science: Broadcast Meteorology
An Army veteran and an Air Force veteran, two generations apart, but now connected forever...
An Army veteran and an Air Force veteran, two generations apart, but now connected forever after one
A Texas DPS trooper rescued two Mexican children from a smuggler.
Texas DPS Trooper rescues two children from human smuggler