Carlson Law Firm hosts its annual Veteran Food Truck Rally in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Carlson Law Firm celebrated its seventh annual Veteran Food Truck Rally in Bell County Thursday, even with the rain.

The event was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at The Carlson Law Firm grounds at 100 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.

Veterans and active military members in the Bell County area enjoyed a free lunch of their choosing from one of the following food trucks: RibTips BBQ, Korean Kravings, Checkpoint Germany, or Las Pilas Tacos.

Cupcake Avenue catered to veterans and active military’s sweet tooth with their desserts, and Black Rifle Coffee offered their pep-in-a-cup coffee while supplies last.

“A considerable number of our attorneys and supporting staff have also heard the calling to serve our nation,” said Craig Carlson, Managing Partner of The Carlson Law Firm. “Many of us here at The Carlson Law Firm know firsthand the sacrifices that come with the call to serve the higher purpose of defending American liberties and values through the Service. More so, many others on our staff are military spouses, parents, siblings and children, and they are also aware of the significance of our troops’ contribution. We take great pride in honoring those that stand in the breach to uphold our nation.”

