Christopher Weiss reindicted in killings of woman, baby daughter

Christopher Paul Weiss was reindicted in the November 2017 shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend...
Christopher Paul Weiss was reindicted in the November 2017 shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend and infant daughter. (Photo by John Carroll)(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas County prosecutors appointed to handle the Christopher Weiss double homicide case obtained two new indictments against Weiss on Thursday.

Weiss, 32, is charged in the November 2017 shooting deaths of Valarie Martinez and her daughter, 1-year-old Azariah Martinez. Officials have said Weiss, who was married at the time, had an affair with Martinez and was the father of the girl.

Martinez was found outside her car at Tradinghouse Lake Park in eastern McLennan County, while the baby was found in a car seat inside the car. Each was shot in the head, officials said.

Dallas County prosecutors Scott Wells and Jason Fine were appointed to handle Weiss’ case after McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens recused his office because Teten’s executive first assistant, Michel Simer, represented Weiss in his divorce after his arrest.

The prosecutors announced last month that they would not seek the death penalty against Weiss. The new indictments obtained Thursday charge Weiss with capital murder in the death of the child and with murder in the death of the child’s mother, sources told KWTX.

His previous indictment charged him with capital murder because more than one person was killed in the same criminal transaction. A defendant also can be charged with capital murder in the death of a child younger than 6.

The murder indictment remained sealed Thursday because Weiss has never been charged with murder in the case. The indictment must be sealed until he is served with the new charge despite the fact that he has remained in the McLennan County Jail almost 2,200 days waiting for his case to be resolved.

A spokesman in the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office said he neither could confirm nor deny the existence of the sealed murder indictment Thursday afternoon.

Wells and Fine declined to discuss the new indictments in detail Thursday, but said they sought the new indictments because they think it gives them better options to try the case.

Weiss’ trial is set to begin April 1, 2024, in Waco’s 19th State District Court.

