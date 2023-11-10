Advertise
Community Healthcare of Texas – Providence Hospice holds 2nd annual Lights of Love event

(Madison Herber for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Community Healthcare of Texas – Providence Hospice, the state’s largest not-for-profit hospice palliative provider, held their second annual “Lights of Love” event Thursday.

Initially, the event was going to be held at and illuminate the Waco Suspension Bridge, but due to rain the event was moved to a covered breezeway connecting the Waco Convention Center and the Hilton Waco.

The event was held to illuminate the night with luminaries to honor the memory of loved one’s people had lost.

Anyone was able to donate $25 to have their own personalized luminary be placed during the event.

All proceeds raised went to support care for pediatric and adult patients across Waco that are facing serious or life-limiting illness.

“Lights of Love is an occasion for our community to come together, remember and honor the lives of our loved ones, and find solace in shared experiences,” said Sonya Wilson, Volunteer Coordinator at Community Healthcare of Texas – Providence Hospice. “It’s a way to ensure that the memories of those we love continue to shine brightly in our hearts.”

