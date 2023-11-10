Cool conditions continue into Veteran’s Day Weekend

Cooler temperatures returned behind Thursday’s cold front along with a round of beneficial rainfall. We’re expecting drier conditions to return for Friday, but the cloud cover and northerly winds will keep us cool all day long. Lingering light rain showers will be around for the morning commute. Temperatures outside this morning are in the upper 40s to mid 50s. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or light rain showers from passing through Central Texas throughout the day, but we’re NOT expecting widespread rain to end the work week. Cloudy skies will prevent temperatures from warming up much throughout the day. Highs this afternoon look to warm into the mid 50s to low 60s - And that breezy north wind will add an extra chill throughout the day.

WEEKEND: Heading into Veteran’s Day weekend we keep the cloudy and cooler than normal conditions. Morning lows look to start out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Cloudy skies and breezy north winds will keep us in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday afternoon. Most will remain rain-free on Saturday, but we could see a few light showers east of I-35, but the better chance for rain stays closer to the Texas coast. We will be watching a wave of rain move in from the south on Sunday. Majority of Central Texas will continue to see dry conditions throughout the day - But that wave of rain looks to increase from the south Sunday night into the start of the work week. Highs on Sunday still look cool for this time of the year and warm into the low 60s for the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Forecast models are starting to get into better agreement in regards to the wave of rain to start the work week. What they are not in good agreement with is how much rain and when the rain clears. We’ll likely keep showers around throughout the day Monday, but we could see some rain linger into Tuesday. With the rain and associated cloud cover Monday and Tuesday, that looks to keep us in the low 60s! Drier weather returns for the second half of next work week. As we start to see drier weather, more sunshine looks to return. Partly cloudy skies with warming temperatures expected Wednesday through Friday. Mid 60s on Wednesday, around 70° Thursday, and mid 70s Friday. Forecast models suggest another stronger storm system looks to sweep in from the west next weekend. The forecast is quite uncertain late next week for now, but signs that severe weather may be possible if all of the ingredients line up. If this unfolds - Rain chances increase throughout the weekend with temperatures in the 70s!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.