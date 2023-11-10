Good News Friday: November 10, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to these 2 Waco ISD students for being selected to the Region Choir. University High School students Jobanny Lorenzo will be 5th chair - Tenor One. Ana Mendoza will be 13th chair and Alto One. These talented Trojans are lead by teachers Clinton Barrineau, Amanda Garcia, and Jimmy Morgette.

5 students from Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple were nationally recognized by the National Speech and Debate Association as Academic All-Americans. Its been a successful year for the school in April, they won their 13th State title in Academics and later in the year they won their 14th consecutive national tournament for the National Speech and Debate Association.

Congratulations to Liberty Hill Middle School Theatre teacher, Jazlyn Pintar, for receiving a First Year Teacher grant from the Texas Cultural Trust. Ms. Pintar will use the grant to purchase specialized makeup and costume supplies for classroom projects and performances. The district says it can’t to see her students shine on the stage.

Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott and Temple High School senior Makale Edwards were recognized during the Friends of Texas Public Schools Award dinners this week. Dr. Ott was also named 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards. Meanwhile senior Edwards received a $2,500 scholarship.

Congratulations to Waco ISD receiving a perfect score on a TEA audit of its dyslexia services that it provides to students. Dyslexia affects one in 10 people so the district tries to screen students to begin helping them as early as they can. It is rare that any school district receives a perfect score from the TEA on a specific program!

Harker Heights Elementary was awarded $5,000 this week by the Adopt-A-Classroom program. The elementary was also out in full force to help open the brand new Burlington store at Heights Market place. It replaces replaces the Bed, Bath and Beyond. KISD says the money will support each of their teachers.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.