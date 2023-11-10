Midway ISD student hit by school bus

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Midway Middle School student has been hit by a bus on the way to school Friday morning.

The accident happened at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at the intersection of Hewitt Drive and Regal when the student was walking across the street.

According to Midway Middle School Principal Jay Fischer, the boy does not have any life-threatening injuries, currently receiving appropriate medical attention.

In a letter to parents, Fischer stated:

“Midway Middle School Families,

This morning, many of you may have witnessed the presence of first responders in front of Midway Middle School. Regrettably, there was an incident involving a Midway Middle School student pedestrian and a school bus. I want to reassure you that, despite the unsettling nature of the situation, the student’s injuries are non-life-threatening, and he is currently receiving appropriate medical attention.

Please be assured that we are actively investigating the incident in full cooperation with law enforcement. Our commitment to continuously improving the overall safety of our school environment remains steadfast.

In light of this incident, we encourage everyone to use this as a reminder to exercise heightened caution and safety while driving in school zones. With the recent time change resulting in darker mornings and the possibility of drizzling weather, it is crucial to be vigilant on the roads. Additionally, we request that you take a moment to review pedestrian safety with your student.

Thank you for your concern and commitment to the safety of our students.

Sincerely,

Jay Fischer, Principal”

