Mostly dry, cloudy, & cool Veterans Day weekend

cloudy & cool weekend
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
We keep the cool and cloudy weather this weekend with low-end rain chances sticking around. Most are dry, but there could be a few pockets of light rain over the weekend. Coverage and potential for rain increases late Sunday and into the early parts of next week. Don’t put the umbrellas too far out of reach... even if you don’t need them for most of the weekend, you might want them early next week with rain chances on the rise.

Veteran’s Day is mostly cloudy and mostly rain-free. We can’t rule out a few spots of light rain, primarily along and east of I-35. Parades won’t be washed out, but you might want to take some rain protection. And you’ll want to dress warmly -- breezy and chilly conditions will persist with temperatures in the low 50s for the start of many parades. It would be a little uncomfortable to be without some warmer clothes and/or the rain gear.

We will be watching a wave of rain move in from the south on Sunday. Majority of Central Texas will continue to see dry but cloudy conditions throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Our next wave of rain will be coming from the south and approaching as we progress throughout the day. This is the system that’s going to keep rain around for the first few days of next week too. Forecast models are starting to get into better agreement in regards to the wave of rain to start the next work week. Then, things look dry for the middle of next week, only to be on alert for another (stronger) storm system for the end of next week too. Wetter weather in the cold season is typical of an El Niño pattern and we will likely see higher rain chances throughout the next few months. That’s a huge convenience to our lake levels and ongoing drought conditions.

