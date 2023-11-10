No injuries after accident stalled I-35 traffic, police say

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - No one was injured after an accident stalled traffic on I-35 near Lorena Thursday afternoon, police say.

The accident happened on the interstate near Brookshire Brothers and Sonic.

According to police, a car hydroplaned into a concrete median while driving on the interstate.

Police say a second vehicle was involved in the crash.

Although no one was hurt in the accident, officials stress the importance of using extra caution when roads are wet.

