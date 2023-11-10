Dallas pair sentenced to prison in kidnapping, assault of Waco woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two former Dallas County residents were sentenced to prison Thursday in the February kidnapping, robbery and assault of the man’s ex-girlfriend.

Edwin Adan Rodriguez, 22, was sentenced to two 25-year prison terms and a 20-year term after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault in the violent incident involving his former girlfriend.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court also sentenced Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Veronica Sanchez, 22, to three, concurrent 12-year prison terms after she pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Rodriguez’s prison terms also will run concurrently.

McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies found the woman bleeding and suffering from gunshot wounds to her hand, arm and abdomen after she called for help.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and told investigators that Rodriguez came to her home and demanded she leave with him. She refused and reported Rodriguez grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to his truck, according to arrest records.

The victim told deputies she tried to jump out of the pickup several times, but Sanchez restrained her to prevent her from fleeing. Rodriguez eventually kicked the victim out the truck, causing her to fall into a drainage ditch in the 8100 block of Old Dallas Highway.

As she got up, Rodriguez fired several shots, striking her multiple times. Sanchez told Rodriguez to get the victim’s cell phone before fleeing the scene. The woman was able to walk to a nearby home, where she asked for help calling 911.

The suspects later were arrested in Lancaster.

