Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.9.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Garibaldi Restaurant at 3319 Brook Circle in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 76.

According to the food safety worker, the queso fresca, the cooked beef, an open container of milk, the guacamole, salsa, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and the carne asada had to be thrown out.

They were not kept at the right temperature.

This place also had issues with cooked chili, diced potatoes, and ham with an October 15th date had to be trashed.

This restaurant previously received a score of 59 at the beginning of the summer.

Still, right now it needed a reinspection.

Wendy’s #8043 at 1417 Hewitt Drive in Waco got a 92 and failed a renewal inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the cooked red salsa, milk, and shredded cheese were thrown out.

They weren’t kept at the right temp.

The re-heated chili wasn’t stored properly either.

The cooler was not maintaining the proper temperature.

It’s being fixed.

Tony Demaria’s Bar-B-Q at 1000 Elm Avenue in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 94.

According to the food safety worker, there was a leak at the 3-compartment sink.

The sanitizer bucket reading was a bit low.

That issue was easily fixed.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Fat Boyz Tacos at 7991 Highway 6 in Waco.

According to its Instagram page, this is a multi-family-owned small business.

These folks look serious about tacos bringing favorites such as the Hot Mama, Taco al Pastor, the Smoked Pork Taco.

You can get slow cooked brisket and chicken.

Apparently if you are trying to feed the masses, you may want to inquire about the Fat Boyz Taco tray.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

