The Rooftop Vibes Foundation works to provide veterans with an artistic outlet

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Veterans’ Day approaches, organizations across the country are doing their part to honor those who’ve served.

The Rooftop Vibe Foundation has found a one-of-a-kind way to uplift veterans right here in Central Texas.

The foundation has a program called Saving 22, which is dedicated to giving veterans the resources necessary to pursue an artistic outlet.

One of those artists is Richard “shake the poet” white.

White is an army veteran, as well as an award-winning poet, who has graced stages across the globe.

White, who’s also authored five books, says that providing veterans with an artistic outlet can be a saving grace.

“When I’m writing, performing, I’m not drinking, I’m not smoking, I’m not snorting, I’m not tying off in the corner,” said white.

“I’m not doing any physical harm to myself, anyone in my family, or anyone else. Also, I am releasing. Even if I don’t realize it. Versus holding something in, where you’re like a can of soda, shaken up and ready to explode. And when you do explode it’s on family or loved ones, this is an opportunity to share.”

Along with many other vets, saving 22 has helped provide shake with a platform to share his art with others.

Veshell Greene, the president of the foundation, says that the name saving 22, has a special meaning.

“22 veterans commit suicide a day, and that’s 22 too many, honestly,” said Greene.

“What we’re trying to do is bring awareness. So, really, we’re trying to support the artist holistically, whatever that looks like

In addition to supporting artists like White, The Rooftop Vibe and Saving 22 have also produced a documentary following some veterans struggle with mental health.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.