Texas doctor turns post-op head wrappings into superheroes

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - Dr. Matthew Grieves is a plastic surgeon who operates on children’s skulls.

But what he’s doing here is not part of the job description.

“Whatever we think we can use to mold or create the 3D shapes we want, we’re giving it a shot,” said Dr. Matthew Greives of UT Health Houston/Children’s Memorial Hermann.

These head wraps help with swelling after surgery.

It’s a scary time for children and their parents. But it helps to wake up as their favorite Marvel character.

“They can distract the kids and the parents from the fact that you’re in a hospital. The fact that you had this really big surgery by making it more fun and lighthearted and getting them over the hump to recovery,” said Greives.

Dr. Grieves says his whole surgical team is into it now.

Spiderman has been a popular choice for patients. They’ve also turned children into bunnies.

Ellie Patel opted to be a chicken for Halloween since she already got to be a minion at the hospital.

It made the first few days after surgery a little easier.

“It’s a lot of work for such a short window of time. I think it’s a big difference for those couple days they have it,” said Greives.

The hard work shows.

