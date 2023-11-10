Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas doctor turns post-op head wrappings into superheroes

“They can distract the kids and the parents from the fact that you’re in a hospital. The fact...
“They can distract the kids and the parents from the fact that you’re in a hospital. The fact that you had this really big surgery by making it more fun and lighthearted and getting them over the hump to recovery,” said Greives.
By KHOU
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KHOU) - Dr. Matthew Grieves is a plastic surgeon who operates on children’s skulls.

But what he’s doing here is not part of the job description.

“Whatever we think we can use to mold or create the 3D shapes we want, we’re giving it a shot,” said Dr. Matthew Greives of UT Health Houston/Children’s Memorial Hermann.

These head wraps help with swelling after surgery.

It’s a scary time for children and their parents. But it helps to wake up as their favorite Marvel character.

“They can distract the kids and the parents from the fact that you’re in a hospital. The fact that you had this really big surgery by making it more fun and lighthearted and getting them over the hump to recovery,” said Greives.

Dr. Grieves says his whole surgical team is into it now.

Spiderman has been a popular choice for patients. They’ve also turned children into bunnies.

Ellie Patel opted to be a chicken for Halloween since she already got to be a minion at the hospital.

It made the first few days after surgery a little easier.

“It’s a lot of work for such a short window of time. I think it’s a big difference for those couple days they have it,” said Greives.

The hard work shows.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Levi Barner dives into the meta world of Alan Wake 2
Alan Wake II is surprising, brilliant piece of horror gaming and easily one of the best games of the year | Review
The rooftop vibe foundation has found a one-of-a-kind way to uplift veterans right here in...
The Rooftop Vibes Foundation works to provide veterans with an artistic outlet
The rooftop vibe foundation has found a one-of-a-kind way to uplift veterans right here in...
TRV 5:30amhit - clipped version
Carlson Law Firm celebrated its seventh annual Veteran Food Truck Rally in Bell County...
Carlson Law Firm hosts its annual Veteran Food Truck Rally in Killeen
Texas House committee advances school voucher bill, overcoming key hurdle