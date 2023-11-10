Texas DPS Trooper rescues two children from human smuggler

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Francisco Alanis Jr., of Pasadena, faces charges for human smuggling after he was caught smuggling a group of undocumented immigrants into Texas, including two unaccompanied children.

It happened on Nov. 3 on RR-334 in Kinney County after a trooper pulled a suspicious SUV over.

The trooper arrested the driver, Alanis Jr. , a confirmed Tango Blast gang member, after multiple immigrants fled from the vehicle.

The trooper attempted to detain one of the immigrants who pushed and struggled against the trooper.

DPS said a search of the vehicle revealed two unaccompanied children from Mexico, ages 7 and 9, in the cargo area.

A passenger in the SUV, J. Isabel De Nova Bautista, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, faces charges for evading and resisting arrest.

DPS said the driver was transporting the undocumented immigrants to Houston.

The children were allegedly going to be smuggled to California.

