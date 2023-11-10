World War Two Veteran recognized at DC Conference

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Ralph Coleman Graham served his country from 1940 to 1945, working in the air force as a pilot-turned radio operator.

As an operator, Graham would navigate the terrain from a remote location while advising troops of where to go next.

Graham was recognized in the annual veteran’s conference at the American Veterans Center in Washington dc where he spoke about the mission that defined his career,

During the battle of the bulge in 1945, he and his troops were fighting when their plane was reported shot down from opposing fire.

Graham and his team hid in the fog for eight days, according to his book.

When the coast was clear the team realized their plane that was ready to take them home was not able to take off.

Within twelve minutes, he and his team switched planes and took off under enemy fire.

Luckily, the crew returned safely to their base.

When they returned to their base gave the plane a nickname; the Ghost Plane.

What seemed like a dangerous time was second nature to Graham.

He explains how “We finished out allotted part and of course we flew back to base and celebrated, and that was what we were assigned to do, and we did it.”

Years later, when Graham became the last surviving member of his group, he wrote his book, 12 Seconds, which details his life and the events that happened during the Ghost Plane mission.

Graham expresses his happiness with the final product.

“I got to do it and it’s really worked out, because I remembered everything that was possible to remember and put it in that book.”

At the conference on November 3rd, Graham spoke to the next generation of those serving about what he had experienced during his years and shared that the experience was life changing.

“It was absolutely an honor just to be among them because they were full of questions about this and that. It made me appreciate, you know, what they were asking and go back and know that I had been asked that before and others like it and in the end, it just made you a different person.”

