Another wave of rain to start the new week

Cloud cover was quicker to clear across Central Texas on Saturday - And with more sun shining across the area, we managed to have temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s! It ended up being a BEAUTIFUL Veteran’s Day and start to the weekend. Hopefully you were able to spend some time outdoors and enjoy the gorgeous weather as rain chances return as we head into the new week. Cloud cover will be back on the increase overnight into Sunday as an upper level disturbance moves in from the south. Waking up Sunday, look for temperatures mostly in the low to mid 50s, but there could be some upper 50s east of I-35 where cloud clover stays more persistent. Keep your umbrellas close by Sunday as rain chances will be increasing from the south throughout the day thanks to the upper level disturbance. Thanks to more cloud cover on Sunday, we can’t rule out some light rain from falling as early as sunrise, but the better chance for rain increases later by the evening and overnight hours. Most in Central Texas stay dry free through lunchtime. Our southern areas will see rain first with rain coverage increasing from south to north. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be influenced by cloud cover, but we should keep highs mostly in the low to mid 60s - So still a little cooler than normal.

Rain chances are most widespread for Central Texas beginning Sunday night through midday Monday. As the disturbance tracks through our area - Rain coverage will decrease and become more scattered by Monday afternoon/night, and eventually clearing into Tuesday morning. As the disturbance moves further east - We’ll start to see drier conditions return for the day Tuesday. As far as rain totals go with this event - We’ll see higher amounts the further south you travel and lower for our northern areas. The most beneficial rain will fall along the south of I-10 and along the Texas coast. We should see around .10″ of an inch in our northern areas to around a half-inch south. We could see isolated higher totals that would mainly be across the southern half of Central Texas. With rain and clouds in the forecast Monday - The work week will be off to a chilly start with highs in the upper 50s. As conditions clear on Tuesday - More sun will start to return and highs will climb back into the mid 60s!

Drier conditions return for the second half of the work week! South winds will also make a return throughout the latter part of the work week, which means we have a warming trend in store this week. Partly cloudy skies can be expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Wednesday and near 70° by Thursday. Another storm system approaches by next weekend. Clouds will be moving back in on Friday and temperatures warm up around the mid 70s, which will then be warmer than normal. We look to stay in the low to mid 70s next weekend, but rain chances look to increase as another cold front looks to move in! The forecast is quite uncertain late next week for now, but signs that severe weather may be possible if all of the ingredients line up. There’s uncertainty on the timing of the front and how much rain we could see. We;ll likely see a drop in temperatures by the following work week. We’ll keep you updated as models get into better agreement.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.