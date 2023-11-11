Austin police investigate officer-involved shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning, leaving one officer dead and one in surgery, according to Austin Mayor Kirk Watson.

In a post on ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, Austin Police Department said the shooting happened at the 9300 block of Bernoulli Dr. in south Austin.

“My heart and the hearts of Austinites are broken this morning,” Watson stated in a Facebook Post Saturday. “This is a horrible moment for our city and those who protect us. I’m praying for the family of our fallen officer, for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.”

Austin PD said it will update the public with more information throughout the day.

