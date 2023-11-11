House Bill 1 passes Education Committee to Texas House of Representatives

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -House Bill One has passed the first step in becoming a law, as the Texas Education Committe approved the bill for consideration from the house of representatives

Filed by committee chair Brad Buckley, the bill includes the education savings account program that gives parents money around $10,000 per year for their child’s private education.

Today while signing legislation on covid vaccines, Governor Greg Abbott expressed his content with the bill passing and praised Buckley for his initiative.

Abbott says he thanks Buckley for “his leadership and everything that he’s done. He’s been a tremendous leader, a tireless persevering leader to get this legislation into and out of committee.”

The bill passing has further divided public and private schools on the issue of school choice.

Oak Creek Academy founder and principal dr. Tracy Hanson, who testified in the meeting on Thursday for the bill, thanks the committee for seeing her perspective

“They have worked tirelessly on this bill, and we need to be very thankful as parents and educators that so much thought has gone into all of this.”

Hanson shares that the bill prioritizes children and gives families an opportunity to choose their child’s educational path.

“All kids do not fit in the same bubble, and all kids do not learn in a traditional setting and all kids do not learn the same way.” Hanson explains, “So, with ESA’s it gives the parent the right to find the educational environment that best suits their child.”

While Hanson hopes for the bill to pass the house floor, superintendent of Waco ISD Dr. Susan Kincannon shares that the bill will be an obstacle for public schools to get proper funding.

“Through the history of school finance in Texas, our schools haven’t been adequately funded and they certainly aren’t adequately funded now. I don’t understand why the legislature that would consider giving money that they haven’t been able to give to us to another source.”

Kincannon adds that parents do have a say in their child’s education without ESA’s and that the bill will divide communities across Texas.

“I believe in our public schools I believe in community, and I believe that vouchers will segregate our community.”

Kincannon explains further “parents can choose to transfer from one school to another or one district to another. Or go to a charter school or go to a private school if they choose to do so. But I absolutely don’t think public school dollars should be used for education savings accounts for private schools.”

While the bill has schools divided, the Texas house of representatives is set to review House Bill one tomorrow at 9 am.

