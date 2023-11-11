Houston police officer shot, suspect killed after car chase leads to shootout on freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - One Houston police officer is injured, and a suspect is dead after a car chase escalated into a shooting Saturday, the Houston Police Department says.

At around 10:00 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department saw a vehicle that had been taken in a carjacking the previous day.

Authorities say after officers started to pursue the vehicle when the suspect noticed them and began to drive away.

A chase ensued as the suspect continued driving northbound on Highway 59 until police say he crashed into multiple vehicles near the 610 Loop.

The suspect and the officers pursuing got out of their vehicles and the suspect began shooting at the officers, injuring one, police say.

Two citizens and several officers pulled the injured officer behind cover, according to authorities.

Authorities say after the suspect shot the officer, he attempted to carjack two other people while at the scene of the crash.

At least three officers returned fire at the suspect, hitting him multiple times, and the suspect was later pronounced dead, authorities say.

Authorities say the officer that was shot is in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the incident is conducted.

