Killeen family reunited after multi-car crash hospitalized daughter, father

(Madison Herber)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen family is back together after a car crash sent the families father and daughter to the hospital nearly one month ago.

On Oct. 13, a Dodge Charger was driving recklessly and collided with multiple vehicles before catching on fire.

Sharod Brown and his 6-year-old daughter, Annaliese, were some of the victims of the involved and were moved to a hospital to treat their injuries.

Browns daughter was released after spending some time in the ICU, but her father remained in the hospital to undergo more surgeries.

Now, the day has finally come for Brown to head home with his family, and the hospital workers celebrated the milestone with a sendoff party for Brown.

(Madison Herber)

Brown said the last month has been filled with uncertainty, but the support he received from strangers did not go unnoticed.

“I’m grateful for all the people who are really caring, there’s not too many people like that,” Brown said.

When leaders at the Clear Sky Rehabilitation Hosptial of Harker Heights heard about Brown’s story and learned that the family was struggling with insurance problems, they were determined to help care for Brown at their facility.

Brown was able to receive care and begin his road to recovery without worrying about paying a hospital bill.

“We looked into it, we had them send a referral over, we took a look at it, I got approval for him to be able to come over and here we are now,” said Brady Neighbors, Director of Marketing with Clear Sky Rehab Hospital.

Brown’s daughter, Annaliese, has been back home for about a week after suffering a brain injury from the accident.

She still has therapy, but now she’ll have her dad at home with her so they can heal together.

