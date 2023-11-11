Organizers set up for Waco’s 100th Veterans Day Parade with over 100 entires for event

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Organizers spent the Friday putting the final touches in downtown Waco for 100th Veterans Day Parade.

The McLennan County Veterans Association has been preparing all day so everyone can enjoy the parade and honor our veterans.

Stan Parker sweeps with a smile as he helps set up for the festivities.

“The bible says, ‘Don’t muzzle your ox.’ So these men, they’ve signed their life away for us to have what we have here. So, that’s why it’s important, to show respect,” said Parker.

He and his son, Austin, are with the McLennan County Veterans Association who are hosting the parade.

The father son duo have been up since seven Friday morning to ensure everyone has a fun time Saturday.

“We’ve set the barriers up for where our festival is going to be. Got the garbage cans out. We still have to get the generator in,” said Parker.

The parade route will be from 11th street to third street with more than 2,100 people in the parade.

“A lot of the high school bands will be here, that’s always a good deal. We have several VFW that will have their vehicles, a lot of motorcycles. So, it’s going to be a good turn out,” said Parker.

Austin Parker said as a veteran himself, he appreciates how much Waco celebrates veterans and that he’s still able to give back.

“Most of Texas, I think, come from tight knit families and most of those families have one to two veterans in them. Any sort of charity that you start doing, it starts out for other people, but it becomes selfish in the best way. It feels good to give to people and you kind of get hooked on that,” said Parker.

The Parkers said a new addition this year is the small fair after the parade at Heritage Circle.

Congressmen Pete Session will give out congressional awards to our local vets.

