Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Small plane crashes into car in McKinney, 1 injured

(CBS News Texas)
By S.E. JENKINS
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A small plane crashed into a car in McKinney Saturday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

After taking off from Midland, the pilot of the plane was attempting to make an emergency landing at Aero Country Airport, the McKinney Fire Department said. The pilot was unable to stop at the end of the runway and the plane went through a fence and onto Eastbound Virginia Parkway, colliding with a car that was driving by.

The pilot, a passenger on the plane and the driver of the car were evaluated on the scene by paramedics. One of them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

FAA investigators are headed to the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the roadway is expected to be closed for hours.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Fatal crash generic
Texas DPS investigating fatal semi-truck crash on I-35
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback D.J. Hayden (25) during an NFL football game against the...
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston
Houston police officer shot, suspect killed after car chase leads to shootout on freeway
File Graphic
WATCH LIVE: 100th Waco Veterans Day Parade
The man was shot after allegedly confronting officers with a rifle.
Austin police investigate officer-involved shooting