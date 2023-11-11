Advertise
WATCH LIVE: 100th Waco Veterans Day Parade

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 100th Waco Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Waco on Saturday.

You can enjoy the parade in-person on Austin Avenue or watch it live on-air on KWTX News 10, the KWTX Facebook page and KWTXtra.

The parade is presented by the McLennan County Veterans Association and will be hosted by Ke’Sha Lopez and Brady Taylor.

Commercial free coverage on-air is sponsored by Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and Fiat.

Waco Veterans Day Parade
Waco Veterans Day Parade(KWTX)

