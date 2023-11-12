Fisher era could end at A&M as early as Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Sports learned of some rumblings late Saturday night that there could be some ‘big news’ coming out of Texas A&M University concerning its head football coach Jimbo Fisher.

Those rumblings gained some traction Sunday morning as TexAgs’ Billy Liucci first reported on X that ‘per multiple sources, Texas A&M was set to part ways with Fisher as early as today. The decision was reached at the recommendation of the Athletic Department/University President during last Thursday’s Board of Regent Meeting.’

Unlike most firings, Fisher’s era will end with a victory. Texas A&M beat Mississippi State Saturday night 51-10 to become bowl-eligible.

Fisher did not seem to be aware of the decision by the University to part ways following the victory.

“We’re 6-4. Need to be the best 7-4 team in the country and the best 8-4 team in the country. That’s our goal. That’s what we can control right now. No, I don’t dwell on those things right now. I live in the moment, and we got to be ready to play Abilene Christian next week,” said the six-year A&M head coach.

Fisher will reportedly be owed $76 million upon his firing, according to sources, which is a record amount for a buyout paid to a head coach. That number is more than double the known buyout paid to a fired college head coach.

Jimbo is 45-25 in six seasons at Texas A&M, and signed a new 10-year contract with $95 million guaranteed in 2021. That deal was given, in part, because of the potential at the time of Fisher leaving for LSU.

Texas A&M University does not fire a coach unless they have one in mind. The question now is who is that coach?

ESPN’s Pete Thamel has put together an early list of potential names for Texas A&M, knowing money is no object: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Duke’s Mike Elko, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, UTSA’s Jeff Traylor, Kansas State’s Chris Klieman, USC QB coach Kliff Kingsbury, Washington’s Kalen DeBoer.

