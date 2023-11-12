Light rain showers return heading into the new work week

Cloud cover has been thick across Central Texas - Making way for a gloomy and cool end to the weekend. All of this cloud cover has been brought to us by a disturbance down to our southwest. This disturbance is forecast to track northeast along the Texas coast, and as it does so, we will see an increase in rain chances, but because this disturbance moved in from the southwest, all of this moisture is Pacific moisture, located higher in our atmosphere. The reason that is important, is because we have a layer of drier air above the surface, which may make it hard for some of the rain to make it down to the ground and overall that impacts the amount of rain Central Texas will see heading into the work week. Rain coverage is highest mainly south of HWY 84. That’s where we could see around a 0.10″ to 0.25″ fall from this wave of rain. Our northern areas may not see any accumulation, but if you do, you’ll likely have trace amounts to 0.10″. The highest rain totals will be located further to our south, mainly south of I-10 and into the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances increase from south to north Sunday night into Monday morning. We should see a gradual decrease in rain coverage by Monday afternoon. The chance for showers and the associated cloud cover will keep us cooler than normal for Monday too. The morning starts out in the 50s with highs in the 60s!

As the disturbance moves further east - We’ll start to see drier conditions return. Any rain in our area looks to end west to east before sunrise Tuesday. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southerly winds will begin to return mid-week, which prompts a warming trend. A ridge of high pressure will also settle in for the second half of the work week - Which means warmer than normal and drier conditions return for Central Texas. Partly cloudy skies can be expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Wednesday and near 70° by Thursday. Clouds will be moving back in on Friday and temperatures warm up around the mid 70s, which will then be warmer than normal. Forecast models have backed off on next weekend’s rain chances, but we’re still not rain-free just yet. Another storm system looks to approach from the west next weekend. There’s still timing differences which impact rain and severe weather chances and a possible cool down. We’ll keep you updated as models get into better agreement over the next few days.

