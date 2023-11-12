Advertise
Temple High School Pitmasters host and win barbecue competition

Temple Pitmasters won with their pork chop and ribs
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple high school held its first barbecue competition today where 18 teams faced off to see who could make the best barbecue.

The competition was hosted by the temple high school BBQ Pitmasters, who won second place at the national level last year.

Reece Medrano, who began the team at temple, shares how the team started out by having an interest in cooking.

“We tried it out, we started having practices and everybody just got more and more involved, and we just picked up from there and started doing competitions.”

The competition lasted seven hours and was overseen by the national high school barbecue association, and as national director Mike Erickson shares, competitions like these encourage students to learn in a new way.

“Today I think education needs to be more hands on,” Erickson shares, “I think kids need to have fun, it should not be all about a test or a certification.”

Winning with their pork chop and ribs, the Temple BBQ Pitmasters were named the grand champions of the day

The national high school BBQ association will release the names of teams moving on to the state competition next week.

