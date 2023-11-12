Advertise
Texas RB Jonathon Brooks to have surgery for torn ACL, will miss rest of the season

By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas running back Jonathon Brooks sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the No. 7 Longhorns ' win over TCU and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Sunday.

Brooks was injured late in the 29-26 win and had 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He also had 25 receptions for 286 yards and a touchdown. He had rushed for 104 yards against TCU before he was injured.

Brooks will have surgery and finishes his season currently ranked sixth nationally in rushing yards.

“We are heartbroken for Jonathon,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “He was having a fantastic season and leaves a void that needs to be filled.”

Texas (9-1, 6-1, No. 7 CFP) is in first place in the Big 12. The Longhorns play at Iowa State next Saturday.

___

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

