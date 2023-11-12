Thousands attend Waco Veterans Day Parade on its 100th year anniversary

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Saturday morning more than 2,000 people marched in the Waco Veterans Day Parade and thousands more lined the streets of downtown Waco to view it.

Marching bands, local law enforcement and plenty of veterans all went down Austin Avenue for the parade, creating a sea of red, white and blue. Some who were watching along the route, even held signs that read “thank you veterans.”

”Being out here just seeing the crowds, that’s what makes me feel good,” veteran and attendee Lloyd Davis III said.

Saturday marked the 100th year anniversary of the Waco event, and the parade has always been about honoring the men and women from all six branches of the military who bravely served our country.

“You sometimes forget that there are other people who have served and that’s the good part about today,” attendee Linda Davis said.

Whether the most senior attendee or a newcomer to the parade, there are some important lessons to be learned through the celebration.

”We actually have the freedom to be out here and walk around and it makes me feel proud,” Linda Davis said.

