Waco congressman holds ceremony to honor Veterans on Veterans Day

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congressman Pete Sessions, of Waco, held a ceremony Saturday to honor local recipients of the Congressional Veteran Commendation.

The Congressional Veteran Commendation is a program that recognizes wartime sacrifices for those living in Session’s district.

New 10s Rusty Garret was at the event and served as the events emcee.

In total six veterans received the honor at the event.

