1 person in custody for Monday morning shooting on Prairie View A&M campus

University logo (PRNewsfoto/Prairie View A&M University)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - One person is in custody after a shooting on Prairie View A&M’s campus, according to the Prairie View A&M University Police Department.

Details are very limited at this time.

Around 10:40 a.m., police told KBTX there is no longer a threat to the public. They said students and staff are being asked to stay indoors and away from campus at this time.

This web story will be updated once more information becomes available.

