Central Texas is stuck between two storm systems

It’s not a terrible idea to bring an umbrella with you today as you go about your day, but rain isn’t guaranteed by any stretch of the imagination and rain will generally be light whenever it does fall! Today’s best rain chances will be near and west of Highway 281 but everyone will have the opportunity for a stray few showers from time to time. Morning temperatures in the mid-50s will warm only into the low-to-mid 60s with mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected throughout the day. The best opportunities for rain will be this morning, around and after sunset, and then again early Tuesday morning before the rain pulls away likely before mid-morning Tuesday, but a stray few showers could push through at any point during the day today since we’re stuck between two separate storm systems. When rain comes to a close early Tuesday morning, we’re only expecting less than a quarter-inch of rain to fall. Tuesday’s morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine with high temperatures warming into the upper 60s under clearing skies.

The remainder of the work week will be quiet and mild with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s warming into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s high temperatures will warm into the mid-70s and it’ll be the warmest day of the work week and potentially the warmest day out of the next week and a half! We’re expecting a small temperature drop this weekend as extra clouds start to push in ahead of what could be a significant storm system barreling through the country ahead of Thanksgiving next week. For Central Texas and the Lone Star State, as of now, the best rain chances will likely be late Sunday, Monday, and potentially stretching into Tuesday as this storm system pushes through. The storm system could bring us a chance for strong storms, but it’s far too early for any sort of specifics about the storm system since there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding when it’ll even push through. As of now, the storm system should clear the area by late Tuesday leaving us dry and likely cooler leading into Thanksgiving. If your travels next week take you eastward or northeastward, that same system could bring travel impacts to major airport hubs Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

