Central Texas volunteer fire chief announces retirement
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Volunteer Fire Department has announced their fire chief will be retiring after 34 years of service.
Fire Chief Reese Knight will be retiring at the end of the month, after serving as the department’s chief for four years.
The new fire chief will be Stephen Sullivan who currently serves as Deputy Fire Chief.
