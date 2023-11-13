City of Marlin excited about prospects of voter-approved water infrastructure measure

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - When Proposition 6 passed last Tuesday Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd couldn’t contain her excitement.

”I was thrilled because it’s so important for people in Central Texas to have water availability,” Mayor Byrd said.

The proposition will provide funding to Texas cities, with under 150,000 people, like Marlin to improve water infrastructure.

“Central Texas has been plagued with drought for the last 2 years, which has made us more aware of the potential disaster that could happen without water,” Mayor Byrd said.

Perry Fowler is the executive director of the Texas Water Infrastructure Network, and helped get Proposition 6 on the ballot for Texas voters. He said it establishes the billion-dollar Water Infrastructure Fund.

”There’s a portion of that billion dollars, ¼ of it that will go towards developing new water supplies and the remainder of it will be infrastructure investment for communities,” Fowler said.

Most of the City of Marlin’s water currently comes from New City Lake, which Mayor Byrd said is a smaller water source.

”We have no direct water source for New City Lake, it relies on rain and runoff,” she said.

For the past few decades the city has considered using Brushy Creek as a secondary source.

”We’ve been looking at the Brushy Creek through diversion of flood waters into reservoirs,” Mayor Byrd said.

The city hasn’t had the funds to make it happen, but that could change all thanks to the new Water Infrastructure Fund.

”Now that’s certainly feasible for the City of Marlin if we can get the funding from the Water Development Board,” Mayor Byrd said.

Next spring the Texas Water Development Board will begin taking applications to use the voter-approved funds for different projects across Texas. Funds should be dispersed to the different projects by next fall.

In 2019 the City of Marlin received a $10.8 million grant from the Texas Water Development Board to improve murky water, corroded pipes and flooding in the city. Mayor Byrd says the project is still in the works, but the city is meeting with engineers monthly to make it all happen.

