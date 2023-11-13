Advertise
Dallas County medical examiner ID’s remains of missing Dallas ISD educator

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga
Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga(Courtesy Photo)
By Annie Gimbel
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Dallas County medical examiner has identified remains found in a wooded area of Mesquite as belonging to Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, 24.

Seagoville police found the Dallas ISD educator’s remains on Oct. 12.

Olascoaga was reported missing after dropping a friend off at the Creekside mobile home park in Seagoville on Sept. 27.

Her family said that friend received some disturbing text messages afterward, asking if they were missing someone and warning she would never be found.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact majorcrimes@cityofmesquite.com.

