Freestone County Sheriff’s Office seize narcotics, arrest two people

By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested two people after executing a narcotics search warrant on Sunday, authorities say.

FCSO deputies and Constable McGowan conducted the search warrant on FM 80, south of Kirvin.

During the search law enforcement found 2.1 ounces (60 grams) of methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials, a vehicle and over $750, according to authorities.

Authorities say a man and women were arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 that is more than 4 grams but less but then 200 grams, a first-degree felony, law enfocement says.

