Low rain chances tonight... Nice temperatures to end the workweek!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Most of Central Texas will likely remain rain-free tonight, but we can’t rule out a few light showers for areas west of I-35. Otherwise, we will keep the clouds around tonight, with lows in the low 50s. The remainder of the work week will be quiet and mild with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s warming into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday’s high temperatures will warm into the mid-70s and it’ll be the warmest day of the work week and potentially the warmest day out of the next week and a half!

A Friday cold front will drop our temperatures a little bit for the weekend, but the colder air looks to hold off until a strong cold front is expected to arrive next Monday. We aren’t expecting anything drastic in the way of cold air, but it does look like we will be in the cooler 50s & 60s for highs as we approach Thanksgiving Day.

