Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man found dead inside abandoned building; suspect in custody, Harker Heights police say

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police said a suspect is in custody after Dangelo Xavier Valadez, 37, of Harker Heights, was found dead inside an abandoned building in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Sunday.

The name of the suspect was not provided by authorities.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 12, police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd. to investigate reports of an injured woman.

The officers located the woman suffering from head and arm injuries. The victim told officers there was a second injured victim, Valadez, at an abandoned building in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd.

The woman told the officers the man responsible for their injuries would also be found in the building.

Officers arrived at the abandoned building and located Valadez unresponsive.

After an extensive search of the area, officers located the alleged suspect in the 200 block of Jamie Road and took him into custody without incident.

“The suspect remains in custody pending felony charges,” police said.

Justice of the Peace Nicola J. James arrived at the scene and pronounced Valadez dead. James ordered an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The injured woman was transported by EMS to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

KWTX@4: Thanksgiving "Coats for the Homeless" Pickleball Tournament this Friday & Saturday. -...
KWTX@4: Thanksgiving "Coats for the Homeless" Pickleball Tournament this Friday & Saturday. - 11.13.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: McDonald's partners with Crocs, Dior releases baby skin care products...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: McDonald's partners with Crocs, Dior releases baby skin care products and more. - 11.13.23
File Graphic
Woman files wrongful death lawsuit against Waco nursing home after mother dies from ‘severely infected’ pressure ulcer
KWTX Weather Xtra - Degrees of Science Special: Animals and Health - November 19, 2023