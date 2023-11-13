Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas man saves injured police officer amid shootout with suspect

By KTRK
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) - A good samaritan who found himself in the middle of a freeway shootout, jumped into action to help pull an injured officer to safety Saturday.

John Lally was driving on the Southwest Freeway around 10 a.m. Nov. 11 when he found himself in the middle of a shootout between a carjacking suspect adn multiple Houston Police officers.

Lally saw one of them get shot and didn’t think twice before coming to the rescue.

“I just kind of ran over there and I grabbed that guy with the other police officer and me and him together, we grabbed him by his vest and we dragged him behind the truck. And I kind of tucked him underneath the truck so he wouldn’t get shot again,” said Lally.

He documented the entire ordeal, even the moment he got the injured officer to safety.

Houston Police Department Police Chief Troy Finner says the officers were chasing a man driving a stolen car when he crashed into several cars near Chimney Rock.

After the crash, the suspect came out of his car and began firing at police.

During a press conference that afternoon, the Chief commended Lally for potentially saving the officer’s life.

“People make mistakes. But a truly reformed individual is a person that we can use. And he stepped up and other citizens stepped up and I don’t want that to get lost. It’ll be a time that we’ll acknowledge him formally,” said Finner.

Finner says the 29-year-old five-year veteran was shot in the leg and is expected to survive after receiving treatment.

Houston Police Department does plan to formally thank and acknowledge Lally for his heroism.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN NEWSOURCE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Central Texas food pantry needs community's support more than ever for this year's Food For...
Central Texas food pantry needs community’s support more than ever for this year’s Food for Families
Baylor TCU rivalry to be formally named Monday
Baylor, TCU rivalry formally named Bluebonnet Battle
John Lally was driving on the Southwest Freeway around 10 a.m. Nov. 11 when he found himself in...
Texas man saves injured police officer amid shootout with suspect
University logo (PRNewsfoto/Prairie View A&M University)
1 person in custody for Monday morning shooting on Prairie View A&M campus