Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

TikTok challenge leaves California student with fractured skull

An ongoing TikTok challenge left one 13-year-od boy with a fractured skull after a fight at a...
An ongoing TikTok challenge left one 13-year-od boy with a fractured skull after a fight at a middle school in California.
By KGPE
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADERA, Cali. (KGPE) - An ongoing TikTok challenge left one 13-year-od boy with a fractured skull after a fight at a middle school in California.

Espi Leon’s 13-year-old son took part in a TikTok challenge where students meet in school bathrooms during class to fight and be recorded and posted later.

She says the fight went too far leaving her son scarred for life and says the district has done nothing to address the issue.

“He had a dent on his forehead we didn’t know nobody notified us of anything that had happened he just seemed distraught,” Leon said.

Doctors day Leon’s son had a skull fracture. She says her son was peer pressured to fight another student, so it could be posted online, but it went too far leaving him seriously hurt.

Later that day, Leon went to the school to report what happened and to ask how did the school staff not know about it.

“That was that reported the incident we didn’t hear from the school for about nine days they never called to see how he was doing if he was okay,” said Leon.

Over those nine days, her son had a permanent metal plate fused to his skull, leaving him with a scar that now runs across his head.

Leon says when the school did contact her, she didn’t get a straight answer.

“They basically just blamed it on all the children they are aware this is happening but for one reason or another they are not telling parents,” said Leon.

Tonyce Givens has a daughter who goes to Madera Unified and says she hears fights all the time.

“She comes home at least once a week about there being a fight or an altercation at her school, so it’s a little scary,” said Givens.

Madera United says they will increase supervision near all bathrooms throughout the district and issued a statement saying in part.

“We want to assure the community that we take incidents like this very seriously and will take the appropriate steps to address all matters concerning the safety of our staff and students,” said the school district.

Leon says she will press charges against the other boy in the fight and is calling on the district to do more to inform parents and protect students.

Copyright 2023 KGPE via CBS Newspath. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
100 kilos of cocaine worth $100 million found in hidden machinery
220 pounds of cocaine worth $10 million found in hidden machinery
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
You can get paid to watch holiday movies
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House
Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.
Eliminating 1 teaspoon of salt from diet daily makes big difference in health, study says