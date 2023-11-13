TikTok challenge leaves California student with fractured skull

MADERA, Cali. (KGPE) - An ongoing TikTok challenge left one 13-year-od boy with a fractured skull after a fight at a middle school in California.

Espi Leon’s 13-year-old son took part in a TikTok challenge where students meet in school bathrooms during class to fight and be recorded and posted later.

She says the fight went too far leaving her son scarred for life and says the district has done nothing to address the issue.

“He had a dent on his forehead we didn’t know nobody notified us of anything that had happened he just seemed distraught,” Leon said.

Doctors day Leon’s son had a skull fracture. She says her son was peer pressured to fight another student, so it could be posted online, but it went too far leaving him seriously hurt.

Later that day, Leon went to the school to report what happened and to ask how did the school staff not know about it.

“That was that reported the incident we didn’t hear from the school for about nine days they never called to see how he was doing if he was okay,” said Leon.

Over those nine days, her son had a permanent metal plate fused to his skull, leaving him with a scar that now runs across his head.

Leon says when the school did contact her, she didn’t get a straight answer.

“They basically just blamed it on all the children they are aware this is happening but for one reason or another they are not telling parents,” said Leon.

Tonyce Givens has a daughter who goes to Madera Unified and says she hears fights all the time.

“She comes home at least once a week about there being a fight or an altercation at her school, so it’s a little scary,” said Givens.

Madera United says they will increase supervision near all bathrooms throughout the district and issued a statement saying in part.

“We want to assure the community that we take incidents like this very seriously and will take the appropriate steps to address all matters concerning the safety of our staff and students,” said the school district.

Leon says she will press charges against the other boy in the fight and is calling on the district to do more to inform parents and protect students.

