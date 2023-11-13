Advertise
Virtual field trip for first graders comes to life thanks to Southwest Airlines

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Southwest Airlines recently hosted first-grade teacher, Mrs. Sonja White and her entire first-grade class after she set up a mock Southwest plane in her classroom, ‘flew’ her students to Mexico and captured the hearts of many in her viral video.

On the day of the class field trip, buses arrived at the Southwest Dallas Maintenance Hangar and students were greeted by excited Employees, then started the day with a tour through the hangar to learn how airplanes work.

“The bright-eyed students – many of which had never been on an airline – boarded a Southwest Boeing 737 MAX 8, and were greeted by Flight Attendants, selected their seats (thanks, open seating!) and enjoyed a snack onboard,” said Southwest.

Southwest Pilots who are avid participants in the Company’s signature Adopt-A-Pilot program, shared information about aviation and Southwest with the students.

The group took photos in front of the aircraft and had the opportunity to watch planes take off at Dallas Love Field from the Hangar.

The kids continued their visit at the Southwest Headquarters building, where employees had fun surprises in store, starting with two round trip tickets for anywhere that Southwest flies for the first-grade teachers and the school principal as a thank-you for their support of these future leaders.

In their virtual field trip, Mrs. White’s class visited Mexico, so Southwest Employees hosted a fiesta for the students, complete with a mariachi band and Mexican food for lunch.

“Southwest is honored to have had the opportunity to create a unique aviation experience for the first-grade students, just as Mrs. White did for her class. Who knows... maybe there’s a future Southwest Employee in this group of sweet kids!” said the airline.

