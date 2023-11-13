Advertise
White Settlement man armed with multiple weapons arrested after threatening to shoot someone, police say

(White Settlement PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (KWTX) - The White Settlement Police Department (WSPD) arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he threatened to shoot someone and was found armed with multiple weapons, police say.

Officers responded to an emergency person with a weapon call in the 9200 block of Dale Lane at around 1:00 p.m.

According to police, the caller claimed the suspect was going to shoot him over a personal issue about a female friend.

When officers arrived on the scene, the police department says they found the suspect at the victim’s door armed with a .22 caliber rifle, shotgun and handgun.

In total, seven WSPD officers responded to the scene and asked the suspect to surrender.

The suspect complied with the officers and was arrested for unlawfully carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and terroristic threat, according to police.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook credits his department saying, “had officers arrived a few seconds later, this could have been a very different outcome.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

