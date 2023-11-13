Woman files wrongful death lawsuit against Waco nursing home after mother dies from ‘severely infected’ pressure ulcer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The daughter of a 64-year-old nursing home patient who died two years ago from complications of a “severely infected” pressure ulcer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Waco nursing home.

Brandy Greathouse, daughter of Vanessa L. Polk, is seeking more than $1 million in damages in her lawsuit, filed in Waco’s 170th State District against Waco Nursing and Rehab Center, doing business as Lakeshore Village Nursing and Rehabilitation and Eduro Healthcare LLC.

The lawsuit, filed by Dallas attorney Patrick Powers, alleges the nursing home at 2320 Lake Shore Drive was “severely understaffed” and failed to properly care for Polk, who reportedly was at high risk for developing pressure ulcers and infections.

No one from Lakeshore Village or its parent company responded to multiple phone messages from KTWX on Monday.

Polk was admitted to Lakeshore Village on Dec. 28, 2021, and previously had undergone a below-the-knee amputation of her left leg. She also suffered from progressing dementia, diabetes, high-blood pressure and other ailments. The lawsuit claims she also had significant upper and lower impairment and weakness, was bed or wheelchair bound and incontinent.

By early January 2022, Polk had developed pressure ulcers on her buttocks, according to the lawsuit.

“The nursing staff failed to properly treat Ms. Polk’s pressure ulcers or put in place measures to prevent her wounds from worsening, however,” the suit alleges. “As a result, by late January 2022, Ms. Polk’s pressure ulcers had merged into a single, stage 4 wound that covered much of her sacrum (lower back.) In addition, her pressure ulcer was severely infected.”

She was hospitalized for 10 days in January 2022 for treatment of her infected pressure ulcers and an infection in her left leg amputation site and then returned to Lakeshore Village.

Over the next several months, Polk underwent extensive wound treatment and multiple medical procedures to treat her injuries, including “extensive surgical debridement of her pressure ulcers,” the suit alleges. Polk’s sacral wound continued to progress, the lawsuit claims, and she developed additional severe infections, including osteomyelitis in her sacral bone, a life-threatening bone infection.

Nursing staff found Polk “virtually unresponsive” on Oct. 10, 2022, and she was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, the suit alleges. Hospital staff diagnosed her with a “complicated urinary tract infection, severe hydration and malnutrition, and related injuries,” according to the lawsuit.

She was transferred to hospice care four days later and died Oct. 19, 2022.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.