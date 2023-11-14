Advertise
Central Texas woman gets maximum prison sentence after 9th DWI conviction

Carin Spencer
Carin Spencer(KWTX graphic)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Carin Spencer, 59, on Nov. 14 received a maximum prison sentence of 10 years after a jury found her guilty of felony driving while intoxicated with two or more convictions, according to the office of McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens.

Judge Vik Deivanayagam imposed the sentence after Spencer was convicted of DWI for the ninth time. The most recent charge stemmed from a crash on Nov. 11, 2021 in Lacy Lakeview.

Prosecutors said Spencer spent that evening driving to several bars before returning to her apartment complex, where she crashed her SUV into a neighbor’s bedroom wall, causing damage to the building and minor injuries to Spencer herself.

“Police responded and found Spencer to be extremely intoxicated. Ultimately, police obtained a sample of Spencer’s blood and determined that her alcohol concentration was .193, more than double the legal limit,” Teten’s office wrote in a news release.

The jury convicted Spencer after approximately one hour of deliberation, and during the trial’s punishment phase, prosecutors presented evidence of Spencer’s extensive history of driving intoxicated.

Spencer had prior convictions from California in 1984, 1989, and 1991. She then moved to Texas, where she was convicted of DWI in 1998, 2003, and 2007.

“Because Spencer had never previously been sentenced to prison, ten years was the maximum punishment allowed by law for her most recent DWI. Prosecutors sought that maximum sentence,” Teten’s office wrote.

In addition to imposing the 10-year sentence, Judge Deivanayagam also found Spencer used her vehicle as a deadly weapon.

As a result, Spencer must serve a minimum of five calendar years before she becomes eligible for parole consideration.

