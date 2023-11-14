Degrees of Science: Broadcast Meteorology

(KWTX) - in this week’s Degrees of Science we are talking with Meteorologist Tim Heller about Broadcast Meteorology. Tim worked as a TV Meteorologist for 35 years, and now is a talent coach and consultant for TV Meteorologists with his company Heller Weather. Tim looks back at the changes we have seen in the Broadcast Meteorology business, the challenges current Meteorologists face today, and changes he expects to see in the business moving forward.

