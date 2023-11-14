Departing morning showers give way, eventually, to sunshine

It’s been about a week since Central Texans have seen an abundance of sunshine across the area, but the end to the cloudiness is just a few hours away! Yesterday’s storm storm is pulling away from Central Texas this morning and will take the cloudiness along with it, but there still could be some early morning light showers east of I-35 through about mid-morning. Outside of the stray morning sprinkles today, it’ll be a generally easy day of weather for us. Partly-to-mostly cloudy morning skies with morning lows in the upper 40s and 50s will warm into the mid-to-upper 60s as sunshine gradually returns from west-to-east later today. There still could be some lingering cloudiness late day east of I-35, but we’ll generally see more sunshine than cloudiness this afternoon with highs warming into the mid-to-upper 60s. With clear skies returning, temperatures should be a bit cooler tomorrow morning as we dip into the upper 40s by daybreak Wednesday, but abundant sunshine will boost our temperatures back into the low 70s late Wednesday afternoon.

The first of two cold fronts swinging through our area will push through late Friday. In the lead up to Friday’s front, we’re expecting a bit of an increase in humidity, but we won’t get enough moisture back into the atmosphere for Friday’s front to bring us any rain. We’ll be back in the low 70s Thursday afternoon, but Thursday’s morning lows in the upper 40s will warm into the mid-50s Friday morning as that moisture and some cloudiness returns. Food For Families Friday should be a phenomenal day for giving back to the community as partly cloudy skies allow for late-day temperatures to warm into the low-to-mid 70s. Friday’s front won’t push in until after Food For Families comes to a close and the cold front won’t really bring too much of a chance to Central Texas’ weather this weekend. We’ll still see morning lows in the mid-50s, but afternoon highs under at least partly cloudy skies will only allow highs on Saturday and Sunday to reach the mid-to-upper 60s.

The next cold front after Friday pushes through Monday and could play a bit of havoc with our weather in the days leading into Thanksgiving. The front won’t actually push through until Monday, but there could be some late-day showers and storms Sunday, especially west of I-35, as the front starts to approach. As of now, severe storms don’t look terribly likely thanks to a lack of instability in the atmosphere, but we’ll need to keep an eye on those storms Sunday as a rambunctious rumbler could potentially produce some gusty winds or small hail. The front will likely push into and through the area Monday bringing us another chance for storms. Severe storms could be possible, but it’s far too early for specifics. I do want to point out that there is a high degree of uncertainty regarding what’ll happen after next Monday. Upper-level spin, the energy for storm systems, will linger across the Southern Plains for a few days and could potentially spark rain Tuesday, Wednesday, and even into Thanksgiving. As of right now, we’re keeping rainfall chances low and we’re hopeful for dry weather for the majority of next week to make Thanksgiving travel easy and straightforward, but know that next week’s forecast is quite uncertain. Temperatures should tumble behind Monday’s front into the 50s and 60s for highs with morning lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.