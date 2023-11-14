DPS: Copperas Cove man killed in motorcycle crash, despite wife’s attempt to save him

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms Jonathan Vergne-Negron, 31, of Copperas Cove was the motorcyclist killed early Tuesday in a crash on IH-14 near Clear Creek Road.

They say Negron was traveling westbound on IH-14 around 3:11 a.m. when witnesses report he stood up on his motorcycle, lost control and fell to the ground.

Negron’s wife was repordedly following behind him as he crashed and stopped to try and get him off the road.

DPS says a 2022 Toyota Camry, driven by a 32-year-old male from Copperas Cove, tried to avoid colliding with Negron but to no avail.

Negron was hit by the Toyota and was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

